Sports
Real Madrid stunned at Bernabéu
Celta’s triumph marks their first La Liga win over Real since May 2014, ending a 22-game drought against the capital giants.
Celta’s triumph marks their first La Liga win over Real since May 2014, ending a 22-game drought against the capital giants.
Kibet, considered one of the best young players in the country, has joined Celta in a transfer reportedly worth €6 million (Ksh 900 million)
Kibet's parents are in Spain and confirmed they are helping their son finalize the deal
The 18 year old, a former student at St Anthony's High School in Kitale, has been a key part of the under 18 and under 20 national teams for the last two years
The Brazil forward, who has had a stellar season, scored with almost the last kick of the game.