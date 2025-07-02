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Emotional scenes as Albert Ojwang's body is received for final mass in Nairobi
Ojwang’s death led to protests across the country starting June 9, with citizens and activists demanding an end to police brutality.
Ojwang’s death led to protests across the country starting June 9, with citizens and activists demanding an end to police brutality.
State Counsel Victor Owiti, representing the prosecution, urged the court to deny bail to the suspects, citing what he described as compelling reasons.