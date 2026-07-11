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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

cervical cancer

Oncologist Victor Oria urges closer public engagement to improve health awareness in Kenya
Health and Wellness

Oncologist Victor Oria urges closer public engagement to improve health awareness in Kenya

Data from the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa and Kenya Medical Research Institute shows Kenya introduced a single-dose HPV vaccine in 2025 to improve coverage. However, vaccination levels remain low, with only about 30% of girls fully vaccinated and some areas reporting less than 1% uptake, mainly due to poor awareness, misinformation and limited access.

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Cervical cancer killing half of diagnosed women in Kenya, says MoH
Health and Wellness

Cervical cancer killing half of diagnosed women in Kenya, says MoH

The Public Health PS said Kenya is aligning with the World Health Organization goal to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. The global target is to have 90 percent of girls aged 10 to 14 vaccinated against HPV, 70 percent of women aged 25 to 49 screened, and 90 percent of those diagnosed treated.

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