MPs push for more cancer research as cases continue to rise
Figures from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya show that the country records about 5,845 new cervical cancer cases each year, while about 3,591 people die from the disease annually.
Figures from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya show that the country records about 5,845 new cervical cancer cases each year, while about 3,591 people die from the disease annually.
NSDCC Chief Executive Officer Douglas Bosire described the decline as the biggest reduction Kenya has achieved since the HIV epidemic emerged in the country.
Data from the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa and Kenya Medical Research Institute shows Kenya introduced a single-dose HPV vaccine in 2025 to improve coverage. However, vaccination levels remain low, with only about 30% of girls fully vaccinated and some areas reporting less than 1% uptake, mainly due to poor awareness, misinformation and limited access.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Dr. Oria explained that the illness originates deep within the body’s genetic makeup, where normal cell processes break down.
Speaking on Monday in Homa Bay County, he warned that thousands of lives remain at risk and urged both national and county governments to prioritize responsibility over politics in delivering accessible, quality healthcare services.
Kimani cautioned that HPV infections are more widespread than current statistics show, largely because most carriers do not display symptoms and screening coverage remains low.
About 6,000 Kenyan women are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, making it the second most common cancer after breast cancer among women
The Public Health PS said Kenya is aligning with the World Health Organization goal to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030. The global target is to have 90 percent of girls aged 10 to 14 vaccinated against HPV, 70 percent of women aged 25 to 49 screened, and 90 percent of those diagnosed treated.
Cervical cancer is caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly high-risk strains 16 and 18. Dr. Mohammed said these strains account for “about 99% of the most common cervical cancers and around 70% of all cervical cancer cases overall.”