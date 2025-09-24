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Malawi's President Chakwera concedes defeat
Official results released so far show ex-president Peter Mutharika, Chakwera's predecessor, has built a commanding lead in the September 16 election.
Official results released so far show ex-president Peter Mutharika, Chakwera's predecessor, has built a commanding lead in the September 16 election.
Mutharika received roughly 51% of the valid votes cast in nine of the country's 36 councils, compared with nearly 39% for Chakwera, according to Reuters calculations based on results released by the country's election commission.
Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu said the suspects, who were working as data entry clerks, had been trying to manipulate the figures.