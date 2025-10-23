Kasmuel McOure: ODM remains united despite challenges
Even prior to Raila's death , cracks had started to form within the ODM party, particularly after the former Prime Minister decided to enter into a deal with the Kenya Kwanza government.
Even prior to Raila's death , cracks had started to form within the ODM party, particularly after the former Prime Minister decided to enter into a deal with the Kenya Kwanza government.
The agency cited external factors as reasons for project delays, including delayed debt closure by international financiers, challenges in land acquisition, and transmission wayleave overlaps with Kenya Power.
Though initially sentenced to five years, Munyakho's fate changed when Halim’s widow rejected the state’s blood money offer and pushed for a death sentence.
Under the proposed Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2025, all private vehicles that are more than four years old will be required to undergo annual roadworthiness checks.