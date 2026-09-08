Corridors of Justice
Six deny Sh330.5m CHAN funds embezzlement charges
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
The suspects are accused of involvement in the irregular award and payment of a contract worth USD15.89 million, approximately Sh1.5 billion, for the supply and installation of security, access control, communications, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems at various stadia in Kenya.