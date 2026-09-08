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Radio Generation Kenya

CHAN 2018

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, five others arrested over Sh330m CHAN tender
News

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, five others arrested over Sh330m CHAN tender

The suspects are accused of involvement in the irregular award and payment of a contract worth USD15.89 million, approximately Sh1.5 billion, for the supply and installation of security, access control, communications, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems at various stadia in Kenya.

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