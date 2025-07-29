News
House approves major shake-up as Ndindi Nyoro dropped from Budget Committee
The motion to effect the committee reshuffle was moved by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro and adopted by MPs during the afternoon sitting.
The motion to effect the committee reshuffle was moved by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro and adopted by MPs during the afternoon sitting.
These changes mark a continued push by the government to re-align leadership in state agencies with a focus on service delivery and accountability.
Major General David Kipkemboi Ketter has been promoted to Lieutenant General and named the new Commander of the Kenya Army, taking over from Lieutenant General David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus who has been redeployed to serve as Vice Chancellor at the National Defence University – Kenya (NDU-K).