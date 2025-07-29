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Ketter appointed Army Commander as Ruto reshuffles top KDF officers
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Ketter appointed Army Commander as Ruto reshuffles top KDF officers

Major General David Kipkemboi Ketter has been promoted to Lieutenant General and named the new Commander of the Kenya Army, taking over from Lieutenant General David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus who has been redeployed to serve as Vice Chancellor at the National Defence University – Kenya (NDU-K).

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