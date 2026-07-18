Sports
Kenya Prisons, KPA one win away from national volleyball league titles
The win gives Kenya Prisons a valuable advantage as they head into the second day of the finals needing only one more victory to reclaim the national title.
The win gives Kenya Prisons a valuable advantage as they head into the second day of the finals needing only one more victory to reclaim the national title.
The national league debutants, Chema from Juja, Kiambu County, had their coach, Jeremiah Mukopi, beaming with confidence and pride on Tuesday,