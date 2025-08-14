News
Murkomen disputes ages of victims in BBC child sex trade exposé
The Interior CS further stated that security agencies, including the anti-trafficking unit, have been working to manage such incidents.
The Interior CS further stated that security agencies, including the anti-trafficking unit, have been working to manage such incidents.
The group warned that weak law enforcement allows offenders to escape justice, violating children’s rights under the Constitution of Kenya
The Governor added that the task force will collaborate closely with the national government, including the National Police Service and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to ensure offenders face justice.