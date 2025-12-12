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Judiciary announces appointment of 100 new Resident Magistrates
The appointments, announced on Thursday, mark a significant boost to Kenya’s magistracy, which now stands at 660 officers serving in 143 courts nationwide.
The appointments, announced on Thursday, mark a significant boost to Kenya’s magistracy, which now stands at 660 officers serving in 143 courts nationwide.
Koome said the Judiciary remains fully committed to implementing the Children Act 2022, terming it a transformative law that reshapes how the justice system treats children.