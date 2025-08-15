State to fit long-distance trucks, PSVs with tracking gadgets to curb road carnage
The gadgets will monitor vehicle performance and driver behaviour in real time, with data transmitted to help enforce road safety rules.
The gadgets will monitor vehicle performance and driver behaviour in real time, with data transmitted to help enforce road safety rules.
Chirchir clarified that the securitisation is not new debt but rather a strategic financial solution to address a backlog of pending bills amounting to Sh175 billion, inherited from the previous administration
Uganda Railway Corporation Managing Director Benon Kajuna said the country had already paid its 15 per cent contribution for the project to the contractor.
The lawmakers, sitting in the National Assembly's Committee on Delegated Legislation, took issue with what they described as a persistent lag in releasing crash reports, especially those involving high-profile deaths.