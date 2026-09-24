CBK: 788,853 bank accounts had Sh500,000 or more in 2025
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
The case was filed last month after Nairobi County accused the bank of holding on to public revenue instead of remitting it to the County Revenue Fund as required by law. The county said the account receives collections from parking fees, business permits, market cess and other charges paid by residents.
In her decision, Justice Ougo said she had reviewed the application filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the evidence provided by investigator Catherine Ngari through a supporting affidavit.
Latest debt disclosures by the Treasury show that by June 2025, Co-operative Bank owed Sh267 million of the Sh339 million it had received, while Equity Bank had an outstanding balance of Sh190 million from Sh445 million channeled through its network.