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Ruto unveils cocoa farming plan during Mazingira day celebrations
The initiative is aimed at promoting tree planting while creating additional income opportunities through the production and processing of cocoa.
The initiative is aimed at promoting tree planting while creating additional income opportunities through the production and processing of cocoa.
The world of music is mourning the death of veteran reggae singer Cocoa Tea. Cocoa Tea who was only 65, died early Tuesday morning as confirmed by his daughter Rashaine Scott.