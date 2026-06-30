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Liverpool striker in tears after scoring days following son’s death
Last Saturday, his partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of their unborn second child.
Last Saturday, his partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of their unborn second child.
Van der Bij revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a picture of the couple holding hands over a blanket and a knitted hat.