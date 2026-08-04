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Kenya Met forecasts dry week across most regions as cold nights persist
Counties expected to experience rain include Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a.
Counties expected to experience rain include Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kakamega, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kericho, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Murang'a.
Kenya Met said additional areas expected to experience rainfall during the period include Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Kericho, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Narok, and Baringo.
The department noted that night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro.