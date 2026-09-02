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Ombudsman takes up two complaints over Siaya nuclear power plant
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The Commission handled 813 complaints against public institutions between January and December last year. Of these, 228 cases, equivalent to 28 per cent, were concluded, while 579 were still awaiting resolution.