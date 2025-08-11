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Kenya nears full mobile phone ownership, but internet and computer use still lag, says report
According to the report, 93.8 per cent of households in Kenya own a mobile phone
According to the report, 93.8 per cent of households in Kenya own a mobile phone
CA Director-General David Mugonyi argued that the decision stemmed from security concerns after real-time broadcasts were observed to escalate tensions and potentially incite violence.
The ITU, a United Nations agency specializing in information and communication technology, released its 2024 rankings showing Kenya outperforming regional giants Nigeria and South Africa, who scored 92 and 88 points, respectively.