Probe launched after 17 killed in South Africa tavern shooting
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
Police say the victims included 13 men and four women, who were declared dead at the scene.
Speaking in Baringo on Sunday, the CS said some children were being abused by people expected to protect them, including teachers, relatives, fathers and other trusted adults.
Ruto made the announcement after receiving a briefing at State House on Tuesday on the progress made in establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit (NMPU). The meeting brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, the National Police Service and the Nairobi County Government.
The agency says the crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle supply chains while strengthening prevention programmes in schools, families, and communities.
The crackdown aims to stop illegal alcohol manufacture and narcotics distribution. Members of the public are urged to report suspicious activity via toll-free numbers or anonymously.