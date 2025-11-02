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The system officially went live at 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 1, 2025. To support users through the change, detailed guidance has been posted on both the KWS website and the eCitizen portal.Under KWSPay, visitors have access to several payment methods, including M-Pesa, bank transfers, bank cards and an eWallet. The platform will apply a monthly US dollar exchange rate issued by the Central Bank of Kenya, ensuring that charges reflect current currency movements.