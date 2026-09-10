Nairobi sets December 31 deadline for unauthorised developments
City Hall has warned that eligible developments that remain unregularised once the December deadline passes could be subjected to enforcement measures.
City Hall has warned that eligible developments that remain unregularised once the December deadline passes could be subjected to enforcement measures.
A project report says Kaimosi Friends University’s five-storey library is 81% complete but still requires Sh371.48m in pending works to meet a September 30, 2026 completion date. The article details certified payments to date, the remaining balances, and prior budget allocation and expenditure across financial years.
Kenya’s growth rate also dipped slightly from 4.7 per cent in 2024 to 4.6 per cent in 2025, despite the report noting that “positive growths in all sectors of the economy” were achieved during the year.
The Authority confirmed that the building, planned to reach 10 floors, had been officially registered with the government and had fulfilled all mandatory requirements, including employing a contractor, architect, and quantity surveyor.
Professionals from the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), The Architects Alliance (TAA), and the Kenya Institute of Planners (KIP) highlighted widespread failures in design, construction, and regulation, calling for urgent action to prevent similar disasters.
The construction began on Thursday, October 16, marking a crucial stage in the farewell events that have drawn thousands of mourners from across the country.
According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the construction sector expanded by 3 percent between January and March this year
The court was told that Erdemann had remained on the school’s land even after the lease had expired in June 2023.