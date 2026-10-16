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Ruto signs laws extending 8% fuel VAT relief and changing KRA funding
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
The two bills were presented to the President for assent at State Lodge, Eldoret on Friday, after being passed by the National Assembly.
Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said the contractor failed to comply with directives issued by labour inspectors to rectify employment irregularities and settle outstanding wage arrears
The NCA said the annual renewal exercise is part of its mandate under the National Construction Authority Act, 2011, to regulate and coordinate the development of Kenya's construction industry
Kindiki urged that all professionals and regulatory authorities, at both county and national levels, be held responsible for lapses under their watch.