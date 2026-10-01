Manufacturers call for stronger LPG regulation over illegal refilling
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
The move comes as herbal medicine continues to play an important role in healthcare, particularly among communities where traditional health practitioners remain an early source of treatment.
The raid recovered assorted products bearing the Nivea, Vaseline and Tresemmé brands, which authorities suspect are fake.
Among the discrepancies noted was the manner in which information had been printed on the suspected fake. The printing technique used on the product was different from that found on authentic Gedeon Richter medicines.
The Communications Authority of Kenya has issued updated technical specifications for mobile phones, setting safety and quality standards for all devices sold and used in the country.