World Contraception Day: MSI Kenya calls for increased investment
World Contraception Day, MSI Reproductive Choices, Reproductive health, Family planning, Contraceptives, Health policy, Kenya health
World Contraception Day, MSI Reproductive Choices, Reproductive health, Family planning, Contraceptives, Health policy, Kenya health
The self-injectable version is also unavailable, alongside combined oral contraceptive pills, emergency contraceptives often used by young girls, and the one-rod etonogestrel implant.
Senator Mutinda said many public health facilities are already facing severe stockouts of essential family planning supplies, warning that access to reproductive health services has been affected.
The legislation, passed on Monday, lowers the minimum age from 18 and allows adolescents to obtain birth control pills and implants
The report has pointed out that this worrying trend can be linked to several causes.