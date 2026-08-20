Verstappen extends F1 contract with Red Bull to 2030
Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season.
Verstappen, already considered one of F1’s all-time greats at the age of 28, has yet to win a race this season.
The report also noted that key supporting documents such as attendance records and meeting minutes were missing, making it difficult to confirm whether the consultant actually took part in the project implementation.
From January to June 2025, contract details worth only Sh73 billion were uploaded.
Owalo stressed that inefficiency caused by contractors taking on more than they can handle is slowing down government programmes, delaying the benefits intended for citizens, and wasting taxpayers’ money.
The PPRA has ordered agencies to register by June 30 or risk losing procurement powers. The Treasury has ruled out payments for contracts outside the new platform.