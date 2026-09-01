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MP Amisi questions Sh1.89bn State cybersecurity programme
Amisi said his concerns were not about the need to strengthen cybersecurity but about the cost of implementing the government's Whole-of-Government Domain and Email Security initiative
Amisi said his concerns were not about the need to strengthen cybersecurity but about the cost of implementing the government's Whole-of-Government Domain and Email Security initiative
Boluarte took office in December 2022 after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached. As the vice president, she assumed leadership under constitutional succession.