DP Kindiki calls for Africa to lead global clean energy shift
The Deputy President said the world must change its perception of Africa from a risky investment region to a vital partner offering affordable and clean energy for global industries.
The Deputy President said the world must change its perception of Africa from a risky investment region to a vital partner offering affordable and clean energy for global industries.
The two-week conference is expected to focus on climate financing and supporting vulnerable nations already facing the harshest effects of global warming. The urgency of the talks has been amplified by a string of extreme weather events, including Hurricane Melissa, which devastated parts of the Caribbean and killed more than 75 people.
The 2025 Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change report, produced in collaboration with WHO shows that 12 out of 20 key indicators tracking health threats have reached record highs.
Over the next 10 days, delegates and stakeholders are gathering at the World Conference Centre in Bonn for the 62nd session of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB62).
Gore highlighted Kenya's leadership role in addressing the climate crisis.