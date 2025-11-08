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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

COP30

Trump faces global backlash over climate denial at COP30
Global Affairs

Trump faces global backlash over climate denial at COP30

The two-week conference is expected to focus on climate financing and supporting vulnerable nations already facing the harshest effects of global warming. The urgency of the talks has been amplified by a string of extreme weather events, including Hurricane Melissa, which devastated parts of the Caribbean and killed more than 75 people.

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