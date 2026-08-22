MCSK dealt fresh blow as court stops royalty collection
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
The proposal is contained in the Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026, which seeks to place the country’s intellectual property laws under one framework.
The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the administration and protection of intellectual property in Kenya by creating a single Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA), bringing together the functions of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority
Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Summit Organising Committee Chairman Sand Mba-Kalu said Africa produces significant creative and innovative work but continues to capture too little of its economic value.
The report estimates that decisive action against digital piracy could create or sustain more than 50,000 quality jobs across Kenya's creative and technology sectors by ensuring creators and rights holders receive fair compensation for their work.
According to the board, PAVRISK will only serve as a temporary collector of the royalties and will not be allowed to use or distribute the funds until further instructions are issued by the regulator.