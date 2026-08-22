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Parliament seeks public views on Intellectual Property Bill 2026
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Parliament seeks public views on Intellectual Property Bill 2026

The proposed legislation seeks to streamline the administration and protection of intellectual property in Kenya by creating a single Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA), bringing together the functions of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), the Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority

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