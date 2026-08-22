Corridors of Justice
MCSK dealt fresh blow as court stops royalty collection
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
The court has specifically restrained MCSK from collecting royalties and licence fees from users of copyrighted works where the law requires a valid licence.
The report estimates that decisive action against digital piracy could create or sustain more than 50,000 quality jobs across Kenya's creative and technology sectors by ensuring creators and rights holders receive fair compensation for their work.