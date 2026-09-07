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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Corruption case

Former Migori Governor Obado Okoth. PHOTO/HANDOUT
Corridors of Justice

Obado freed as court adopts plea deal in Sh73.5 million graft case

The court further held that the plea agreement met the required legal standards under the Criminal Procedure Code and the Constitution, noting that it satisfied the “triple test” covering public interest, the administration of justice, and the need to avoid abuse of the legal process.

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