Magistrate Rose Ndombi recuses herself from Mutegi corruption case
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.
Ndombi said she and Mutegi studied law together, were admitted to the Roll of Advocates on the same day and later joined the Judiciary as part of the same cohort.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reintroduced the charges at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court following an amendment of the initial charge sheet in the case involving Sh351,097,491.15.
The court further held that the plea agreement met the required legal standards under the Criminal Procedure Code and the Constitution, noting that it satisfied the “triple test” covering public interest, the administration of justice, and the need to avoid abuse of the legal process.
EACC has arrested and charged Kisumu County revenue officer Francis Muga Odhiambo over an alleged Sh10,000 bribe from a businessman at Kisumu Bus Park. He denied the charges and was released on bail.