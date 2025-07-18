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Atwoli urges trade unions to champion peace amid rising political instability in Africa
Atwoli warned that escalating instability is putting the continent’s most vulnerable especially workers, women, and children at great risk.
Atwoli warned that escalating instability is putting the continent’s most vulnerable especially workers, women, and children at great risk.
Atwoli said any attempt to gain ground in the region ahead of the 2027 elections would be futile unless the opposition secures the support of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.
“These challenges range from stagnant wages and job insecurity to the absence of essential benefits, creating a climate of vulnerability,” the unions stated in their petition.