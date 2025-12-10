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Radio Generation Kenya

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Less than 40% of counties provide health insurance for persons with disabilities, report shows
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Less than 40% of counties provide health insurance for persons with disabilities, report shows

The disability inclusion assessment, which examined 41 out of the country’s 47 counties, shows that while 34 counties (82.9 per cent) have taken steps to improve healthcare access for persons with disabilities, notable gaps remain. Initiatives include enhancing physical access to health facilities, offering disability-specific medical support, and implementing inclusive health communication strategies.

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