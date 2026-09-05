Human Rights Commission calls for urgent action to end nurses’ strike
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
The Commission said it was especially concerned by reports of deaths during the strike, with maternal, neonatal and perinatal cases among those reported.
The initiative, valued at USD 1 million (Sh129 million), was among issues discussed when Duale held bilateral talks with Denmark's Ambassador to Kenya, Stephan Schønemann, and a Novo Nordisk delegation led by its Managing Director for Middle Africa, Jacob Mollerup.
President Ruto warned that some hospitals were still unlawfully charging patients despite government funding arrangements already covering the services.
In a statement on Monday, the county government of Murang'a said the hospital has recorded a significant surge in patients in recent months, putting pressure on available facilities and staff.