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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

County hospitals

Hospitals struggle as insurance payment delays and staffing gaps bite, Senate report says
Health and Wellness

Hospitals struggle as insurance payment delays and staffing gaps bite, Senate report says

The report by the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee points to widespread disruptions in the management of claims under the Social Health Authority, noting that hospitals are struggling to keep operations steady due to delayed reimbursements and frequent rejection of submitted claims, even where documentation has been provided.

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