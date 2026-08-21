KNH struggles with rising patient numbers amid county health strike
KNH CEO Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the hospital had seen more patients who would ordinarily receive treatment at county facilities and other hospitals near their homes.
KNH CEO Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the hospital had seen more patients who would ordinarily receive treatment at county facilities and other hospitals near their homes.
The committee, led by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, toured health facilities in Bungoma, Kakamega, Kitui, Makueni and Machakos counties to assess the state of healthcare services.
The committee, led by chairperson Jackson Mandago, said the visits were aimed at assessing service delivery, infrastructure development and management of resources in devolved health systems.
Through this system, counties are being equipped with advanced diagnostic tools such as CT scanners, radiology machines, and other specialised equipment, enabling patients to receive services within their local facilities instead of being referred to distant national hospitals.
The report by the Senate County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee points to widespread disruptions in the management of claims under the Social Health Authority, noting that hospitals are struggling to keep operations steady due to delayed reimbursements and frequent rejection of submitted claims, even where documentation has been provided.