South Africa mourns World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
Police have launched investigations into the incident after his body was discovered in Cape Town.
A delighted Swamibapa captain, Sachin Gill, expressed gratitude for defending the title his team won last season, while also praising their opponents and the high standards of the league.
Williams, who stepped back from the national squad in September ahead of T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in Harare, notified team officials during an internal inquiry that he had been facing drug-related struggles and had chosen to enter treatment. His decision followed concerns about his withdrawal from key fixtures, which prompted a review by Zimbabwe Cricket.
If Cummins is not fit to play in Perth from November 21, former skipper Steve Smith is likely to captain the team with Scott Boland joining the pace attack.
Woakes's final match was last month against India at the Oval, where he walked out to bat one-handed with his arm in a sling, having dislocated his shoulder in the field.
“It was unanimously resolved that a Vote of No Confidence be passed in Kennedy Obuya on the following grounds: Abuse of office; Failing to perform his duties under the Constitution; Mismanagement of resources and finances of Cricket Kenya; and bringing the game of Cricket into disrepute,” the statement read.
The six-month trial by full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will start in October, as at the moment, ICC playing conditions for Tests do not allow full substitutes.