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Cricket

Sean Williams’ Zimbabwe stint ends as he enters drug rehab
Sports

Sean Williams’ Zimbabwe stint ends as he enters drug rehab

Williams, who stepped back from the national squad in September ahead of T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers in Harare, notified team officials during an internal inquiry that he had been facing drug-related struggles and had chosen to enter treatment. His decision followed concerns about his withdrawal from key fixtures, which prompted a review by Zimbabwe Cricket.

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