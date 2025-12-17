Sports
AFCON 2025: The absence of stars from club duty
When the tournament ends, some players will return battle‑hardened and reborn, others will come back weary or changed and managers who adapt fastest will reap the rewards.
When the tournament ends, some players will return battle‑hardened and reborn, others will come back weary or changed and managers who adapt fastest will reap the rewards.
Nketiah produced a composed finish in a packed penalty area with almost the last kick of the game. Victory takes Palace up to second and within three points of Liverpool at the top of the table.