News
CS Murkomen puts chiefs on notice over illegal brews and drugs
The Interior CS also called on the church to actively guide young people, saying faith institutions still play an important role in shaping values and behaviour.
The Interior CS also called on the church to actively guide young people, saying faith institutions still play an important role in shaping values and behaviour.
The Interior CS revealed that he had met National Government Administrative Officers and security officials in Siteti, Trans Mara South Sub-County, to align security operations and ensure displaced families are able to return to their homes as soon as possible.