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Peter Ndegwa calls for mentorship to secure future leadership
Speaking on Cleaning the Airwaves (CTA) podcast, Ndegwa emphasised humility, trust, and succession as the cornerstones of sustainable leadership in Kenya.
Speaking on Cleaning the Airwaves (CTA) podcast, Ndegwa emphasised humility, trust, and succession as the cornerstones of sustainable leadership in Kenya.
Speaking during an interview on Cleaning The Airwaves (CTA), Ndegwa shared insights from his leadership journey spanning three decades and in multiple continents, from East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to Diageo and now Safaricom.