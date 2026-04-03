Global Affairs
Cuba to release more than 2,000 prisoners, as pressure from US mounts
Those freed will include foreign nationals, young people, women and those aged over 60, a statement from the Cuban embassy in the US said.
Those freed will include foreign nationals, young people, women and those aged over 60, a statement from the Cuban embassy in the US said.
Cuba's energy ministry said "a total disconnection of the National Electrical System has occurred", in a statement posted on social media. "Protocols for restoration are already beginning to be implemented."
Her resignation followed public outrage triggered by comments she made during a National Assembly committee session the day before.