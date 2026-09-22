Global Affairs
UK to deploy RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
British officials said the defensive role could include supporting Saudi fighter jets as they respond to incoming Houthi drones and ballistic missiles.
Unal Ustel, the north’s Turkish Cypriot prime minister, told Turkish state broadcaster TRT that 237 people have so far been rescued. A search is underway for another 22 people, officials said.
Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi welcomed the partnership after talks with Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.