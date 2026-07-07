Global Affairs
Macron safe after blasts near central Damascus during Syria visit
Reports of the blasts emerged as videos and images shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.
Reports of the blasts emerged as videos and images shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.
Salem Michel Al-Salem, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link and has been named publicly for the first time after a request from his team to prevent this was rejected.
Witnesses described scenes of panic and horror as congregants tried to stop the assailant before the explosion.