Sports
Kenyan 10,000m runners miss medal in Glasgow despite season-best runs
Rain and a late-race surge reshaped the men’s 10,000m final in Glasgow, leaving Kenyan runners without medals despite strong runs and season-best performances.
Rain and a late-race surge reshaped the men’s 10,000m final in Glasgow, leaving Kenyan runners without medals despite strong runs and season-best performances.
A distraught Ebenyo suffered two falls during the men’s 10,000m final, with the second leaving him nursing an arm injury and unable to contest for a qualifying position.