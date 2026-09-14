News
Senator Mungatana announces death of eight-year-old daughter
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.
Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana says Kenya lacks strategic oil reserves, relying on about 20 days of commercial fuel stocks. He plans a Senate motion to fund 90-day storage infrastructure.