OCS Taalam granted time to decide on inquest bid in blogger Ojwang’s death
Taalam is linked to the events surrounding Ojwang’s death on June 8 while in police custody.
Taalam is linked to the events surrounding Ojwang’s death on June 8 while in police custody.
In an urgent application filed at the Kibera Law Courts, Wambui, through his lawyer Danstan Omari, argues that security agencies are targeting him over his involvement in a peaceful protest held in Ongata Rongai on June 25.
Appearing before the Milimani Law Courts, IPOA’s investigating officer, Abdirahman Jibril, told the court that releasing Mukhwana could interfere with ongoing investigations and influence witnesses.
At a hearing on Monday, the prosecution informed the court that this was the first time the case had been brought before the current judge this year, despite being in the legal system for more than three years.
This decision was made after a Nairobi court dismissed an application to have the presiding magistrate step down from the case.
The businessman also indicated that his arrest had a direct connection to the burial of the late MP.