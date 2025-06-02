News
Brace for chilly three-month cold spell, Weatherman warns
Kenya Meteorological Department has also forecast cool, overcast weather with occasional light showers in parts of the southeastern lowlands and some areas in Marsabit County.
Kenya Meteorological Department has also forecast cool, overcast weather with occasional light showers in parts of the southeastern lowlands and some areas in Marsabit County.
Regions in the Lake Victoria Basin and parts of the Rift Valley have also been forecasted to receive rainfall.