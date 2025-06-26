Entertainment
Davido sends love to Kenyans over police killings
In a short message on his social media pages, the singer shared a call for unity and calm: “Peace and love to Kenya.”
In a short message on his social media pages, the singer shared a call for unity and calm: “Peace and love to Kenya.”
What began as a vibrant end-of-year party for locals and the diaspora has evolved into a pan-African and diasporic platform, celebrating the continent’s dynamic contributions to music, art, fashion, food, and technology.