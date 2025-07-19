Medics blame KNH over death linked to murder suspect held in ward
“Hospitals are not places of holding criminals,” said KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella.
“Hospitals are not places of holding criminals,” said KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atella.
Doctors from the Western Branch voiced unwavering support for their colleagues still on strike.
KMPDU raised concern over potential unethical conduct and organ trafficking within private healthcare institutions.
Atwoli revealed intentions to advocate for changes to the country's outsourcing regulations.
KMPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah emphasized the importance of dialogue before taking any drastic measures, such as striking.
The breakthrough followed extensive talks with Governor Johnson Sakaja and officials from the national government.
Doctors and civil servants have announced plans to hold a protest next Tuesday, March 18. They've expressed dissatisfaction with what they see as inconsistencies and omissions in the Social Health Authority (SHA) framework.