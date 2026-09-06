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Radio Generation Kenya

Death sentence

Kithimani court sentences man to death for brutal attack on former MP’s Mother
News

Kithimani court sentences man to death for brutal attack on former MP’s Mother

The incident took place on December 8, 2023, in Ndarani, Yatta Sub-County, Machakos County. After committing the crime, Kasyema fled, leaving the elderly woman bound and severely injured. She was later found and rescued by neighbors. The court, in delivering its judgment, noted the cruelty of the act and its devastating effect on the victim.

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