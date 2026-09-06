Egyptian TV presenter among 12 sentenced to death in drug case
According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang that imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.
According to state-owned al-Ahram newspaper, they were part of a criminal gang that imported ingredients used to make drugs with the intent of selling them.
Under Nigerian law, a death sentence cannot be carried out without presidential approval. The country has not conducted executions for several years.
A Makadara court sentenced two men to death for robbing and fatally stabbing a 24-year-old Strathmore University student in Kiambu County, after prosecutors called 16 witnesses to prove robbery with violence.
The incident took place on December 8, 2023, in Ndarani, Yatta Sub-County, Machakos County. After committing the crime, Kasyema fled, leaving the elderly woman bound and severely injured. She was later found and rescued by neighbors. The court, in delivering its judgment, noted the cruelty of the act and its devastating effect on the victim.
The court found Joseph Ndichu Gitau guilty after compelling forensic and witness evidence linked him to the brutal attack and theft of a woman’s belongings at Gatei village, Kiambu County, in January 2025.
Five of the 16 will receive 2-year suspended sentences in the death sentences. Another 11 were jailed for life, and the remaining 12 were handed prison terms ranging from five to 24 years.