Business
Hustler Fund defaulters to miss out on bank and sacco loans
Since its launch in November 2022, the Hustler Fund has disbursed about Sh70 billion to 26 million Kenyans.
Since its launch in November 2022, the Hustler Fund has disbursed about Sh70 billion to 26 million Kenyans.
A new report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the 14 microfinance banks (MFBs) under its supervision have been unable to expand lending, forcing them to sell loans to commercial banks while slowing down issuance of fresh credit in order to manage risk.