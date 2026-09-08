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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

defence cooperation

Kenya-UK defence row halts planned Batuk military exercise
News

Kenya-UK defence row halts planned Batuk military exercise

The disagreement revolves around the proposed Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is awaiting approval by the National Assembly. Kenyan lawmakers want key changes made before the deal can take effect, insisting that murder be included among offences that fall under the jurisdiction of Kenyan courts.

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French naval task group docks in Mombasa
News

French naval task group docks in Mombasa

The naval group, composed of the amphibious assault ship Dixmude and the frigate Aconit, is part of the annual Jeanne d’Arc operation, which combines operational deployment with the training of French and international naval officer cadets.

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