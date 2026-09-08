Ruto praises Meloni as her government becomes Italy’s longest-serving
Ruto recalled his official visit to Italy in April 2026, saying the engagement had helped give fresh energy to relations between the two countries.
Ruto recalled his official visit to Italy in April 2026, saying the engagement had helped give fresh energy to relations between the two countries.
The talks focused on professional military education, training opportunities, capacity building and knowledge exchange
The talks placed particular emphasis on attracting Turkish investment to Kenya, increasing bilateral trade and strengthening commercial links between enterprises in both countries
The announcement ends uncertainty over the fate of the training exercise and signals the continuation of the long-standing military partnership between Kenya and the United Kingdom.
However, Koech, who chairs the committee, has rejected the claims, saying the renewal of the Kenya-United Kingdom Defence Cooperation Agreement is not a responsibility of Parliament but the National Executive.
The disagreement revolves around the proposed Defence Cooperation Agreement, which is awaiting approval by the National Assembly. Kenyan lawmakers want key changes made before the deal can take effect, insisting that murder be included among offences that fall under the jurisdiction of Kenyan courts.
The naval group, composed of the amphibious assault ship Dixmude and the frigate Aconit, is part of the annual Jeanne d’Arc operation, which combines operational deployment with the training of French and international naval officer cadets.