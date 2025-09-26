Global Affairs
Former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell dies at 84
Sir Menzies held the UK 100m sprint record from 1967 to 1974, represented Britain at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and earned the nickname “The Flying Scotsman.”
Sir Menzies held the UK 100m sprint record from 1967 to 1974, represented Britain at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and earned the nickname “The Flying Scotsman.”
The book was released with a trove of documents that include Epstein's will and his personal address book - with contacts that include royalty, celebrities, models and politicians from around the world.
Republicans, who currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, are expected to bring the nomination to the floor for a vote in the coming weeks.